Big rise in Carlow Covid-19 cases

A worrying number of new Carlow cases of Covid1-9 was announced on Monday evening.

Six of today’s 35 new cases have been recorded in Carlow. This comes off the back of another large increase of four cases over the weekend.

This would bring the total number of Carlow Covid-19 cases to 191.

The total number of cases in August is now at 12. There were just four cases in July.

There is no official data available for the exact locations of these recent cases.

However, two recent cases were reported in Rathvilly and sparked the local GAA club to cease all activity as a “precautionary step” according to club chairperson Pat Deering.

There was confidence locally that the virus was contained and there was empathy and solidarity with those affected.

“It’s not the first case in the community but it’s the first where there would have been contact with others,” said local councillor Brian O’Donoghue. “It’s very important that everyone is treated with dignity and respect. It’s a real example of the way people in Rathvilly are. There is brilliant community spirit here; a hundred positive cases would not change that.”

Nationally, there has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,773 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 10 August, the HPSC has been notified of 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,801 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

15 are men / 18 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

6 in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing COVID-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.”

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities – protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the Covid Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”