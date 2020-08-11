Dun Laoghire RNLI rescue six people in separate incidents

Six people have been rescued by the Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat in two separate incidents this afternoon.

In the first incident, a yacht with one person onboard suffered steering failure two miles north of Greystones in Co Wicklow just before 1pm.

Shortly after 2pm, a yacht with five people on board experienced engine failure near the entrance to Dun Laoghaire harbour.

Speaking following the call out, Mark McGibney, from Dun Laoghaire RNLI said:

“The people in both incidents made the right decision in calling the Irish Coast Guard for help.

“Conditions today were calm on scene but visibility was restricted by fog, thank you to the crew of the local vessel, Centurion for sighting and confirming the vessel’s location which allowed us to respond with no delay.”

Also speaking alongside Mark McGibney following the callouts was Gary Hayes, from Dun Laoghaire RNLI, who said:

“The volunteer crew and I are very happy to have returned everyone safely to shore today. I’d like to take this opportunity to ask everybody thinking of going out on the water to please check their vessel and safety equipment in advance.”