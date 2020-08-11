Littering in Tullow graveyard

By Elizabeth Lee

Cllr William Paton has slammed visitors who dump old or unwanted wreaths and ornaments in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, saying that they’re disrespecting the dead.

“It’s an ongoing problem where people take old flowers and wreaths off a grave and just dump them beside a grave belonging to another family,” cllr Paton told The Nationalist.

“What gets me is that people go to the bother of bringing fresh flowers to a grave to show their respects and then leave the old ones behind them. There’s sarcasm in where they’re leaving the old stuff, too, because it’s right beside the signs about dumping!”

“If you can bring new flowers to a grave, you can easily bring the old flowers home with you and dispose of them correctly,” he continued. “When you dump in the cemetery you are causing distress to the families of those buried next to the dumping site. Believe you me I get the calls from distressed families all the time.”

Cllr Paton pointed out that the council didn’t install bins in the graveyard because, in the past, people used them to get rid of domestic rubbish.

He also pointed out anther worrying trend where dog owners are bringing their pets into the cemetery and not cleaning up after them. The result is that dog dirt is being left on graves, much to the disgust and distress of families.

“It’s disgusting and upsetting. Could dog owners keep their dogs on a leash while walking though the cemetery? There is nothing as upsetting as dog dirt on a family grave,” he said.