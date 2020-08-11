One man arrested as gardaí seize €100,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

One man was arrested as gardaí seized €100,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Members of the Store Street Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by Revenue Customs Officers seized approximately €100,000 worth of controlled drugs following search operations carried out in the Dublin 8 area on Monday.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) worth approximately €60,000 was discovered and seized after two apartments in Dublin were searched on Monday.

Drug seizure

A man, aged in 40s, was arrested. He is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Analysis of a seized mobile phone alerted gardaí to a package due to be delivered to Ireland from the UK today. Revenue Customs Officers were notified and a package containing €40,000 of methamphetamine was intercepted and seized.

The seized drugs have been sent for analysis.