Poster advertising reward for reporting house parties is fake, gardaí say

Gardaí have said a poster offering a thousand euro reward for reporting house parties is fake.

The poster was spotted attached to a lamppost in Phibsborough in Dublin last week, calling for people to get in touch with gardaí about illegal gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It purported to form part of a campaign by gardaí, signed as “a message from An Garda.”

However, gardaí have said the poster asking people to save lives by contacting an 18-hundred freephone number was not issued by them.

The number on the poster, though similar to the garda confidential line 1800 666 111, is not recognised.

It comes as concerns have been raised in recent weeks surrounding the spread of Covid-19 at social gatherings as the majority of new cases are in those aged under 45.

Gardaí have been involved in breaking up a number of house parties in recent weeks as public health officials have repeatedly warned against hosting or attending such gatherings.

It follows a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Republic which led to local lockdowns in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as outbreaks in the region were linked to clusters in meat processing plants and direct provision centres.

Health officials have warned a “significant” number of new infections could be reported over the next seven days.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is holding a virtual meeting today to discuss the recent spike.