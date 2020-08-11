Public advised to avoid St Luke’s emergency department

By Suzanne Pender

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny have issued a statement this evening advising the public that their emergency department (ED) is extremely busy.

Visitors are advised to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children if at all possible.

Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families and thanks the public for their cooperation at this time.

Management would ask the public, where possible, to telephone their GP or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital.

St Luke’s Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.