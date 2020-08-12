Bob’s Bar in Borris is shut but its owner is optimistic

By Elizabeth Lee

‘We wanted to own a pub because we love meeting people’

BOB Breen and his wife Lesley bucked the trend in 2011 and converted a hairdressing salon on Main Street, Borris into a bar. People thought they were crazy, but the couple had a dream and decided to make it happen.

Bob was born and bred in Borris and grew up in the house beside his pub, which is in a prime location – across the street from the church. His friend James Crow designed and handmade the bar’s interior, incorporating the famous landmark, the Borris Viaduct, into the design.

Since the Breens opened their bar nine years ago, three pubs – The Green Drake, Kavanagh’s Corner House and Dalton’s – have all closed.

Bob and Lesley bucked the trend again, because before the Covid-19 closures their business was “flying”. Theirs was a pub full of “gallery and the craic”.

“We wanted to own a pub because we love meeting people so we bought a licence in 2011 and converted a hairdresser’s next door into a bar,” explained Bob. “I worked on the buildings and when the (economic) bang came in 2008-09 there wasn’t a day’s work to be got. We thought that, within time, there’d be an opening in the village for a bar, and there was.

“Before it closed, our bar was flying; we were very happy with it. It was just a local bar, but it was fun and we had a bit of gallery going on. That was what the atmosphere was like.

“From the time we built it, we knew it was good. James Crow, a man I worked with, designed and built the bar because he makes handmade furniture. We wanted to put something about Borris into it and he incorporated the 16 bridges – that’s what the local people call the viaduct – into the canopy over the bar. He only told me after he had finished it.

“When we opened, there were bars closing left and right and everyone said that we were mad, but we had a vision and wanted to do it. You’d only be sorry that you didn’t have the balls to try it!

“We have younger customers, and older customers, too. One of our customers – he must be 85 – plays classical music on the jukebox every evening. He’d only have three pints of Guinness and he’d sit on his own, but he’d have the craic with the other customers. He was a big part of the pub and everyone got to know him. They even got to know some classical music because of him … Edith Piaf and Pavarotti and the like. He loved the pub and he needs it to open up again.

“Our business ebbed and flowed over the years, but it was going very well before Covid.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen now. I can’t see the pubs opening any time soon. It could be next year, but I hope I’m wrong. There are bills to be paid; it’s not easy on anyone. But you can’t let things get on top of you; that’d be bad for you.”