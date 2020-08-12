Borris Ewe Breeders’ show will go ahead this Saturday

IN a summer of cancelled events, it’s with welcome news that Borris Ewe Breeders’ popular sale and show will be held next Saturday, 15 August. It’s the group’s 57th annual event and more than 1,000 sheep will be on sale at Borris Mart when the show begins at 11.30am.

Sheep selling in Borris has rich history. Prior to Borris Mart, sheep would have sold at the famous annual fair in Borris and would have been a tradition for generations. However, seeing the winds of change, local auctioneer and publican Jimmy O’Connor established Borris Mart around 60 years ago. A group of dedicated breeders came together to form the Borris Ewe Breeders Association and established a show and sale at the mart.

Some things have changed in the mart over the years. A pub at the location that used to serve drinks to farmers was closed, as it was hampering sales, while Leinster Marts later bought the premises. However, Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale and show continues.

“It’s a showcase of the Borris ewe and it has been very successful. People come from as far as Cork and Roscommon to buy the sheep,” said Martin Shannon, a member of Borris Ewe Breeders. “There is a huge span of interest for it.”

Borris ewes have been described as the Rolls-Royce of sheep and they are a cross between a Suffolk ram and Cheviot ewe. The genetics are said to give the breed extra growth.

Around 100 breeders within 20 miles of Borris are affiliated to the group and the organisation’s chairperson is Maurice O’Donoghue.

Covid-19 will ensure that the event will not be like previous shows, when people were “stacked like beans in a tin”.

However, the mart is outdoors and will easily allow for social distancing. The show is not just about business; it has a social aspect, too. “Farming is an isolating business for some,” said Martin. “Farmers look forward to the show and sale in Borris in the same way that they look forward to the ploughing … meeting like-minded people.”