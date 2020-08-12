Confusion reigns as lockdown hits border areas

The Talbot Hotel Carlow was forced to close

due to the restrictions

By Suzanne Pender

CONFUSION, disappointment and a sense of unease gripped communities living on the borders of Co Carlow this week as nearest neighbours Laois and Kildare returned to lockdown.

For Graiguecullen, Killeshin and Castledermot the measures were acutely felt, with businesses forced to close, events cancelled and any semblance of normal life once again suspended. In Castledermot, scores of youngsters and their parents were left bereft when their Holy Communion service was called off at the last minute on Friday night.

There was bitter disappointment, too, for the Talbot Hotel Carlow, less than 500 metres inside Co Laois and therefore forced to close. More than 300 guests were called over the weekend and told their upcoming stay at what they considered to be a Carlow town hotel had to be cancelled. The Talbot-owned Dome Family Entertainment Centre also had to close, while uncertainty remains about when it can reopen.

“We are obviously so disappointed, being so close to the border – less than 500 metres – especially for the staff and their wellbeing; it has been very emotional for them and hard to take,” stated William Burke, general manager of the Talbot Hotel Carlow.

“We initially thought we’d be okay being within the town boundary of Carlow, but we immediately got in touch with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and the advice from the taoiseach was that once we were inside the Laois county boundary we had to close … it was very disappointing,” he added.

Mr Burke pointed out that the Talbot Hotel, as committed a board member of Carlow Tourism and member of Co Carlow Chamber of Commerce, considers itself a Carlow business. All its branding and marketing focuses on its Carlow town location, while 85% of the hotel’s staff are Carlow residents.

“We fully understand all public health concerns and why this had to be done. We have fully complied with all the guidelines and invested heavily in our hotel and our staff to ensure all the public health guidelines and procedures are fully met and exceeded. Look, if we were two kilometres out the road we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but because we are so close to the border and considered Carlow, it is very difficult,” said Mr Burke.

Inspector Audrey Dormer of Carlow Garda Station confirmed to The Nationalist that gardaí are strictly bound by statutory instrument relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes the temporary restrictions imposed in nearby Laois and Kildare.

“That health act clearly sets out what the borders are and the county boundary is sacrosanct, even though I know that is extremely difficult for businesses inside the ring road,” she stated. “We have to abide by the regulations and they are very clear; there is no room for ambiguity,” said Inspector Dormer.

Reflecting the mood among parishioners, Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen/Killeshin said there was “a sense of unease and nervousness back again”.

“Even though St Clare’s Church is in Carlow and is open, most of the parish can’t attend Mass. It’s difficult on the border; outside of that famous triangle that is Carlow, the rest of Graiguecullen is in Laois,” he stated. “We were told to keep St Clare’s open because there was concern for the impact closing the church would have on the cathedral or Askea and put pressure on those … but the numbers attending Mass are still very small,” he added

“We’re closed again,” lamented Jim Leacy from The Ivy Rooms. “It’s a tough time for businesses and my fear is that if businesses keep closing and opening, will some businesses ever reopen again? We sought some clarity from Laois County Council on this and even though we class ourselves as a Carlow business, we are, in fact, just over the border; we pay our rates to Laois, we’re in Laois, so we had to close … that was it,” said Jim.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor fully accepted the difficult restrictions imposed on people living in border areas and accepted that allowances should be made for areas where a town extends into a neighbouring county. “There is confusion,” she admitted. “In Graiguecullen you have some housing estates where half the houses are in Carlow and half are in Laois so I fully understand how difficult it is for people.”