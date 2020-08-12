Could Carlow go into lockdown?

The recent rise of Covid-19 cases in Carlow has sparked fears that the county could follow in the steps of neighbouring counties Laois and Kildare and go into lockdown.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow is 12 in the last two weeks. Carlow had the highest number of new cases yesterday (Tuesday) in Ireland.

The last time Carlow saw a rise such as that was back in late May-early June.

However, it would take a further dramatic surge of Covid-19 cases in Carlow to put it at a level comparable to our neighbours.

A key figure you need to assess is cases per 100,000 of population.

Kildare’s figure stood at around 138 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period earlier this week which was eight times the national average.

Offaly and Laois had 14-day incidences of 109 and 83.8 respectively.

Carlow’s 14-day rate is around 20 cases per 100,000. It would take a massive surge of further cases, over 30, to put Carlow on the same level as Laois, let alone Kildare or Offaly.

Their counties lockdown have been born in a perfect storm of conditions with massive outbreaks in meat factories and direct provision centres where some workers lived.

To date, the only major outbreak known in Carlow was in Beechwood Nursing Home in April when several dozen residents and staff contracted Covid-19.

A Carlow lockdown would likely require a similar episode and there is no evidence of one in the community.

The exact locations of recent Covid-19 case in Carlow are unknown. There were two reported cases in Rathvilly last week connected to the Kildare Chilling Company but the Nationalist understands no further cases have been identified locally.