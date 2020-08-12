GAA to commemorate 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday with special events

The 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday will be marked with a series of special events at the GAA museum in Croke Park.

The events will take place in the next few months leading up to the anniversary in November.

On November 21st, 1920, British forces opened fire at a challenge game in Croke Park, killing 14 people and injuring many others.

A series of events will mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The commemoration events at Corke Park are designed to honour the victims and share their story. Niamh McCoy, director of the GAA Museum, says they will have talks, tours and a new exhibition running over the next few months.

“We’ve spent the last year putting this together to remember the victims and remind people who they were, our aim is to present their story in a respectful and thought-provoking way.”

“It’s a very important year for the GAA Museum.”

Julianne McKeigue, events and education manager at the GAA Museum, said: “It’s a very important year for the GAA Museum. We have a number of events coming up, the first is the summer school this weekend which looks at the theme of sport, peace and reconcilliation.

“We also have a lecture series coming up, the lectures will take place on Mondays in September, October and November. These will cover different themes each week and famous Irish historians will be involved.”

Michael Foley from the Sunday Times, UCD Professor Diarmaid Ferriter and Dr Anne Dolan from Trinity College will all be involved in the lecture series.

The main exhibition at the GAA Museum will be launched in September, including a number of unseen artifacts.