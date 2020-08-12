Gardaí hope Brady verdict brings "closure" to Donohoe family

By Vivienne Clarke

Updated 14:45

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) hopes the recent guilty verdict returned in the Aaron Brady case will bring “healing and closure” to the family of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

In a statement from GRA President Jim Mulligan, he says it is important to remember his family on this day.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them.

“The case and the recent death of a serving member of the force in Castlerea has brought it all home that life could be cut short and that terrible things could happen to every member of the force when they went out to work every day.

Telephone call

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One he said the death of Detective Garda Donohoe had left a hole in the lives of his family, especially his young family.

On the same programme Seamus Savage, a friend of the Donohoe family, told of how he had been told of the murder in a telephone call while he was at home watching television with his family. He had immediately called another friend, who was also a garda, who had said that “the news was bad.”

He and his wife immediately went to the home of Adrian and Caroline Donohoe. “It got real then.” It was an awful scene in the house, he said. “There were tears everywhere.” He had thought it particularly sad that the Donohoe children Niall and Amy were upstairs asleep and woke up the next morning to the news of the death of their father

Mr Mulligan also added that “We are conscious of other suspects being sought in connection with the incident in which Adrian was murdered and we fervently hope they too will be brought to justice.”

He spoke about the type of officer that Mr Donohoe was, calling him a detective Garda from a family steeped in Garda tradition.

He says the thoughts of the GRA are with his colleagues who lost a great workmate and friend on that fateful night seven and half years ago.

He also added that “We also extend our thoughts to the community Adrian served; and to his GAA colleagues in Co Louth and in his home county of Cavan, whom he represented with distinction as an U-21 Inter-County player.”