Local appeal for unwanted bikes to help African children

AN APPEAL has gone out for old bikes lying idle so they can potentially give some of the world’s most disadvantaged children access to education.

Rotary Carlow, in partnership with Carlow County Council, is calling on all across the community of Carlow to get involved in the School Bikes for Africa project and make a significant difference in a child’s life by enhancing their access to education.

Life is difficult for a child in the continent, especially Sub-Saharan Africa. Children have to work hard, often having to work manually on the farm before and after school or sell at the market to help make ends meet for the family. Education suffers, especially for children from rural areas whose families depend on farming for a living. Many children have to walk a long distance to school, some over ten kilometres, often without adequate food or water.

Having to walk such long distances to school in hot sunshine and face the return journey at 2pm in the afternoon, when the sun is at its hottest, is not conducive to students regularly attending school. To have a bike to cycle to school makes a huge difference for a child in Gambia. It is seen as a huge status symbol for a student. They are so proud of the bikes they receive and look after them so well that they tend to last for many years. In Africa, the advantage of bike ownership in a family can enhance life immeasurably and can significantly improve their lives through access to education, work and essential services.

For more than six years, Rotary Ireland has collected bikes and sent them to schools in Africa. In the intervening years, more than 5,000 bikes have been collected by Rotary Clubs across Ireland. This year, Rotary Carlow, in partnership with Carlow County Council, is bringing the scheme to Carlow.

“We are delighted to partner with Carlow County Council on this project,” says Sinéad McAuliffe, preseident of Rotary Carlow.

“We are calling for the community of Carlow to donate their unwanted bikes at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site on the Kilkenny Road. Rotary arranges for them to be brought to Loughan House and Shelton Abbey open prisons, where the inmates refurbish the bikes before they are transported to Africa, where they have a significant impact on the lives of many young people,” she adds.

“This is a win, win, win project, a win for climate change through repair and re-use and promoting sustainable transport, a win for inmates by providing training and rehabilitation and a win for children by providing a better chance for education,” concludes Ms McAuliffe.

“As UN Sustainable Development Goal Champions, we are delighted to be involved in a project that works towards achieving a wide range of the Goal’s objectives,” said Mary Wash, manager of the Powerstown facility.

“This project, funded under the National Anti-Dumping initiative, is a fantastic example of the reuse ethos that is vital to support a sustainable environment for all. There are some guidelines that we were given in relation to the type of bikes that are needed. The bikes need to be strong so that they can withstand rough terrain. They are needed to suit both primary and secondary students and the wheel size must be a minimum of 24 inches. Bikes should be in reasonable condition and need to have only small repairs carried out to make them roadworthy.”

Please consider taking your unwanted bikes to the container at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site, giving them a second life with the School Bikes for Africa appeal.