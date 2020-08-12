Met Éireann issue status yellow rainfall warning for seven counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for seven counties counties tonight.

The national forecaster has predicted heavy thundery rain and possible spot flooding in Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will come in to effect at 8pm and will be valid until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said: “Heavy or thundery showers tonight, mostly in Munster and south Leinster, remaining largely dry in the north and northwest with mist and fog patches. Warm and humid overnight with lows of 12 to 14 degrees in the northwest, but not falling below 16 or 17 degrees in the south and southeast in a light to moderate northerly breeze.”