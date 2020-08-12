Motion put forward for Dublin parking to remain free for hospital staff

An emergency motion has been submitted to Dublin City Council, asking for street parking to remain free for hospital staff.

Parking in Dublin was made free for hospital staff on March 19th due to the Covid-19 crisis but this is currently due to come to an end on August 31st.

Chair of the council’s Traffic and Transport committee, Christy Burke, has criticised the decision has criticised the decision to end the parking exemption.

Outraged and disgusted

Mr Burke said he has received 50 emails of complaint on the issue in the last 23 hours.

“People are outraged and disgusted at the decision by DCC senior management to remove the facility on August 31st, it is not taking into consideration that the pandemic is still here, there are still people dying, there are new cases every day.”

Free parking in Dublin for hospital staff will come to an end on August 31st.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) has also criticised the decision.

Mary Rose Carroll from the INMO said: “We know there’s a huge amount of traffic on the street, but the reality is the pandemic is not gone. We can see that from the numbers rising at the moment.”

Ms Carroll added: “Our workers still need to attend work. They’re still under extreme pressure and likely to be under extreme pressure.”