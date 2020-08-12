Over €20,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco seized at Dublin Port

The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog, Kelly.

Cigarettes and tobacco worth almost €23,000 have been seized at Dublin Port as part of routine profiling using detector dogs.

With the assistance of Kelly, one of Revenue’s trained sniffer dogs, 44,000 cigarettes and 2.6 kgs of tobacco were found, which would have been a loss to the Exchequer of €19,630.

The cigarettes and tobacco were found as part of an operation which also resulted in the seizure of 308 litres of smuggled alcohol, with an estimated retail value of €6,700.

The seized products were discovered when Revenue officers conducted an examination of two vans, driven by men originally from Bulgaria, which had arrived in Dublin Port via Hollyhead.

Investigations are ongoing.