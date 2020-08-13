Clonmore GFC confirms positive case

By Suzanne Pender

Clonmore GFC has this evening confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement released by the club on social media, Clonmore GFC confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the club immediately implementing the GAA guidelines on dealing with a positive case.

“The public health authorities have instigated the contact tracing process and will assume control of the situation from this point,” the statement read.

“We request understanding with regard to the current situation and a level of respect be afforded to both the individual and the club.

“As a precautionary measure both Clonmore GFC and St Brigid’s LGFC have suspended all activity until further notice and the grounds at Woodside, including the walking track, are currently closed.

Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.

It was confirmed this evening that Co Carlow recorded six new cases of Covid-19 today.

This brings to 17 the number of cases confirmed in the county within the past week.

The county’s cumulative tally for the virus now stands at 197 cases.