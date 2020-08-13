Court grants bail over alleged car hijacking in Dublin

A 42-year-old man has been granted conditional bail after gardai responded to a report of an attempted car hijacking in Dublin on Tuesday.

Marek Wrobel, a Polish national, with an address at Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8, was charged with criminal damage to a car at approximately 6:15pm at the Phibsborough Road area and production of a beer bottle as a weapon on the North Circular Road.

No injuries were reported to have occurred as a result of these incidents.

He was arrested and detained at the Bridewell Garda station where he was charged.

He appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Dublin District Court today. She was told it was possible that further charges could be brought.

Garrett Casey BL, defending, successfully pleaded for bail for his client who agreed to obey conditions.

He was remanded on his own bond of €100 to appear again next week and was ordered to surrender his passport and to sign on regularly at Store Street Garda station.

Legal aid was granted and an interpreter was provided to him for the hearing