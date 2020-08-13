Covid-19: 92 new cases, no additional deaths

Face masks have been mandatory since Monday in the Republic. Image: PA

An additional 92 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today, while no additional deaths have been recorded.

Of the new cases reported, 24 were in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, eight in Limerick, six in Carlow, six in Kilkenny, five in Meath and five in Clare. The remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Forty-three of today’s cases are men and 48 are women, of whom 72% were under the age of 45. The number of cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts with a confirmed case was 43, while 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Today’s additions bring the overall number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 26,929, while 1,774 people have died from the virus.

Today, the Óireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response heard from unions, meat plant owners and state agencies about the recent increase in coronavirus cases in meat plants.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that in the case of 30 out of 39 inspections carried out at meat plants, the owners of the plants received prior notice, either the night before or the morning of the inspection.

Harmonious approach

Also today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Covid-19 and Brexit.

Mr Martin said that the approach of Ireland and the UK to the virus has not been in sync but there was a mutual understanding and concern from the two countries regarding the effects of the pandemic.

Mr Martin said it was particularly fitting the engagement was taking place so soon after the death of former SDLP leader John Hume.

“We remember John at moments like this because he did so much to facilitate these kind of meetings and make them much more regular in the normal course of events,” he said.