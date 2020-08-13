Covid-19 case confirmed at Dublin creche

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a creche in south Dublin, while a construction worker has also tested positive at the Intel facility in Leixlip.

One part of the Oakmount Creche on the grounds of the UCD campus has had to close after the confirmed case, while 16 children and two staff members are self-isolating and will undergo testing, according to the Irish Times.

Management informed parents of the case on Sunday, however, they were only officially contacted by the HSE on Wednesday evening.

A parent who spoke to the Irish Times expressed concern about the delay in HSE contact and sympathy for the creche’s management who had had to make decisions without input from the health authorities.

“The crèche manager emailed 16 parents last Sunday but we only got the HSE letter on Wednesday evening and the authorities have still not be in touch with us to arrange testing. We are in a limbo and don’t know if we also need to self isolate or if we should send our other child to his crèche,” they said.

The affected room in the creche has been closed while the rest of the facility, which can cater for up to 100 children at full capacity, remains open.

Construction worker

Meanwhile, a construction worker has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Intel facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The person was feeling unwell over the weekend and was diagnosed with the virus shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the contractor they worked for has said it is liaising with the HSE on the necessary follow up procedures.