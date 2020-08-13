Daycation boom for some Carlow tourism businesses

It’s been more ‘daycation’ than ‘staycation’ but a flood of visitors has buoyed many Carlow tourism businesses, but it has not been universal.

Carlow tourism and hospitality businesses reported a variety of experiences in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown.

Day trippers were on the rise and activity businesses and food outlets were kept busy.

And the picturesque areas of south Carlow have been flooded with visitors.

Martin O’Brien of the Mullicháin Café in St Mullins, who reopened a table service three weeks back, said that they were “out the door”.

“I would say we are almost overwhelmed … that’s the word for it,” he added.

The café has reduced its number of indoor tables, closed a kids’ play area, replaced soft furnishings and sourced new equipment to fit the new layout. All in all, they invested around €15,000.

“We have the river so we are blessed. We are able to have the tables beside the river,” said Mr O’Brien.

About 20 people are employed in the café and Mr O’Brien believes they will probably have to employ more.

Charlie Horan’s ‘Go with the flow’ canoe and kayak trips on the Barrow had also been “doing a bomb”, according Mr O’Brien.

Trade has also picked up for hotels and B&Bs in recent weeks after a slow start.

In the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow town, general manager Michael Walsh said some day trippers were extending their stay into a day or two.

“July and August were okay, but not as strong as last year, obviously. September, October and November look difficult at the moment, but we are finding it’s a very late pick-up here. People are booking late. During the week, in the evening time, people come in to book in.”

However, Mr Walsh and others spoke of widespread caution in light of the rising Covid-19 numbers and thoughts of another lockdown.

“It’s a bit worrying … the numbers have gone a bit back up. We are cautious, that’s the word I would use.”

Hardly any foreign visitors are coming to Carlow. This has impacted businesses like Clifford Reid’s BoatTrips.ie, which runs boat trips along the Barrow.

In previous times, just over half of his customers would have been foreign visitors.

Furthermore, the company is only allowed to offer private boat tours to single families.

“Last year, you could have two or three families on the boat,” said Mr Reid.

“We can’t do that now. It makes it difficult … and your numbers are cut again in that regard.”

Thankfully, the day visitors have kept the boat afloat and they have been impressed with what the Barrow and Carlow have to offer.

“A lot of feedback we are getting is positive about Carlow. People are tired of jam-packed beaches and the coast. They want to discover the hidden gems of Carlow and the midlands,” said Mr Reid.

CEO of Carlow Tourism Eileen O’Rourke added that the garden sector has also attracted increased numbers, with Altamont Gardens being a notable example. She also said that 60% of Irish people had indicated their intention of taking a domestic holiday this year. However, Ms O’Rourke said the uptake was not benefiting all members, with some still being unable to open.

Carlow Tourism reopened its tourism office on 23 July, with a steady stream of people coming in looking for information. It has been publishing day itineraries online, which have been downloaded close to 1,000 times.

Others were using social media in remarkable ways to sell their businesses. For example, the Woodford Dolmen Hotel has posted a video to highlight its sanitisation methods.

The Arboretum in Leighlinbridge was using social media to promote day trips to Carlow along with a visit to its business.

With a positive can-do attitude, it is clear that local businesses are determined to salvage what they can from this Covid summer season.