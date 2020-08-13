Derelict house fire causes traffic chaos

It featured the two oldest fig trees in Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

A FIRE in a derelict house caused traffic chaos in Carlow town on Wednesday evening when cars were diverted away from Kennedy Avenue, Hanover and Barrack Street.

Two units from Carlow Fire Station dealt with the fire at a derelict house situated at the junction of Kennedy Avenue and Hanover Bridge.

“Because of the location of the fire, it caused traffic mayhem,” Insp Audrey Dormer told The Nationalist.

Carlow Fire Station was alerted to the fire by members of the public, who spotted thick plumes of smoke coming from the house that’s in a walled garden. Twelve firemen attended the scene, but at that stage there was ‘significant’ damage caused to the front of the house.

“There was significant damage done to the house. There was evidence of anti-social behaviour there, but not of anyone actually sleeping in the house and, thankfully, no one was hurt,” Liam Carroll, acting chief officer, confirmed. “It caused disruption to traffic because, given the location, we had to set up a working area.”

Traffic was severely disrupted in the town for over two hours as the firemen got the blaze under control and made the area safe. Gardaí are investigating the matter, but it’s suspected that the fire was started maliciously.

The house, which has been disused for years, had been a family home and was noted in Carlow town for its beautiful garden. It featured the two oldest fig trees in Ireland, which were cut down when the property was sold on to a developer. He applied to the local council for permission to build student accommodation there, but the site has been lying idle for years and became a location for anti-social behaviour.