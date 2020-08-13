How important is the local pub in a small community?

There was a time when the typical Irish village had three features – the church, the school and the pub. While the churches and the schools are still part of the fabric of rural life, the future of the local hostelry has long been under threat. Last week’s announcement by the government that public houses must remain closed in an effort to control the coronavirus was received with disappointment by the pub owners. Publican Willie Kearney from Fenagh talks about the role his business plays in the community

YEARS ago, Irish villages were traditionally built around the strongholds of the church, the school and a trinity of the shop/pub/undertakers. It’s surprising how many small villages still feature the publican whose other trade is in selling groceries and laying people to rest.

One such business still alive and kicking today is Kearney’s of Fenagh. The business has been there for some 200 years, but Tom Kearney bought it 50 years ago and these days his son Edmond looks after the funeral business, while Willie has the shop and pub.

“One of the benefits of having the shop is that people can call in and use it for the social aspect,” explained Willie. “In the first few months of the lockdown, they’d come in and spend time here, catching up on the news. They liked to know how their neighbours were doing or if someone they knew was in hospital or unwell.

“The social isolation is upsetting and I feel sorry for some of our customers. I’m not talking about heavy drinkers here, I’m talking about lonely people.

“This is hitting every aspect of society; there are so many job losses. The small country pub in the local village plays a really important part in the life of that village.

“We’d really appreciate some guidelines from the government. We’re part of the hospitality industry, but the government haven’t taken into consideration that we deal with all aspects of society.

“Will they let us open at all this year? There’s talk that we could be closed until 2021, but we’ll open as soon as we’re allowed.”