One dead after fatal stabbing in Dublin

A man has died after a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at a mental health support centre in Dublin at around 7:15am this morning.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at the house in the St Lawrence Road area of Clontarf.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man, also aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.