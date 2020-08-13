Parents concerned that children will contract Covid on return to school

By Suzanne Pender

A SURVEY has revealed that the primary concern of some 65% of Irish parents is that their children will contract Covid-19 when they return to school.

RollerCoaster.ie, Ireland’s leading website for the ups and downs of pregnancy, parenting and family life, compiled the data from a sample of more than 1,500 parents.

Despite this, a little over one in four (28%) agree that they do not believe that children returning to school will increase their chances of contracting the virus.

With this in mind, some 40% of Irish parents agree that students of all ages should have to wear face masks at all times while in school, as it’s the safest thing to do; 22% of those questioned caveated this by saying that this should only be applicable to secondary school students; while 17% said that they didn’t believe that this measure was needed.

With many of the nation’s parents homeschooling their children throughout the initial months of lockdown, the readers at RollerCoaster.ie were asked if this was something that they would consider continuing once the pandemic was over.

The question was met with a resounding ‘no way,’ with three in every four parents questioned stating that that is not an option for their family.

Despite this, the remaining quarter were in favour of the idea, admitting that they were loving it and would continue, or would like to, but their work precluded them from it.

When asked what the greatest challenges were with remote learning, a third of respondents revealed that striking a balance between working from home and their children’s schoolwork was the most taxing, with 21% citing lack of teacher communication and 23% noting that getting their children to concentrate proved to be the biggest issue to overcome.

When asked about school supports, an overwhelming 43% of Irish parents concluded that school books should be free for children in primary school, with a further quarter (24%) compromising that there should be book rental schemes available to students and almost a fifth (16%) saying the government should provide a books allowance.