Recent deaths in County Carlow

Anita Hennessy

Anita Hennessy, 50 Caterham Drive, Old Coulsdon, Surrey CR51JH, died August 11 2020 peacefully at East Surrey Hospital, Redhill aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Dermot Hennessy (formerly of 21 Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow). Sadly missed by her loving husband, son Gavin, daughter Amanda, grandchildren Siobhán, Conor, Ciara, Emily, Maddie and Tom, great-grandchild Oliver, sons-in-law Trevor and Billy, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Una Ryan

Una Ryan (née Kinsella), Ballypheanan, Borris, Carlow on Tuesday 11 August. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bill, sons Matt, David and Stephen, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

In line with Covid restrictions a private wake will take place for family and close friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 11am on Friday followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium. Due to government guidelines a maximum of 50 people can enter the church, but people can enter the churchyard if they observe social distancing.

Funeral can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam