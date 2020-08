A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for six counties.

The alert for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will remain in place until 9am.

Met Éireann says spot flooding is possible with up to 30 millimetres of rain forecasted to fall overnight.

It follows a thunderstorm overnight.

A similar thunderstorm warning is also in place for Northern Ireland until 11am.