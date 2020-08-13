Town park event postponed due to Covid increases

By Suzanne Pender

UNITED Against Racism Carlow/Kilkenny has announced its decision to postpone its planned event this Saturday.

In a statement on its Facebook page today, the group posted: ‘We are very sad to announce that we have decided to postpone this event on Saturday. We had a wonderful and exciting line-up, but, out of consideration for our neighbours in Graiguecullen, we have decided to postpone until everyone can join us. The worrying spike in cases of Covid-19 in Carlow was also a big factor in our decision,’ they posted.

The post then continues: ‘It is sad that community events cannot go ahead, that people’s lives and livelihoods have been halted once again. The common denominator of the spread is bad working environments with low pay and no sick pay – until the government addresses these issues, it won’t be able to stamp out clusters.

‘They are putting profits before dealing with this pandemic and risking our health and lives,’ the post read.

It concluded with: ‘a huge thank you to all our performers, who have agreed to participate at another date when it is safe to do so.’