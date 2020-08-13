Tullow Marathon Runners hit the front for charity

By Suzanne Pender

THE Dublin marathon may have been cancelled, but that hasn’t stopped a group of gritty long-distance runners from Tullow taking on the miles in the name of charity.

Tullow Marathon Runners, led by local man Brendan Dowling, have raised a phenomenal €190,000 over the past 12 years for various charities by running the marathon.

With no Dublin marathon taking place this year, the group was determined to keep the fundraising going, so they organised their own local charity run to take place on Sunday 30 August.

Approximately 30 runners will set off from Bro Leo Park, Tullow between 9.30am and 10.30am for a run out towards Ardattin, taking in some of the quieter roads on the outskirts of the town, then back to Bro Leo Park.

“We have loads of different charities to support this year and €300 going to every one of them,” explained Brendan.

“We have over €8,000 raised and that’s in the Credit Union and €560 from a GoFundMe page, that’s with two or three weeks left to go until the run,” he added.

Local company Lazer Now, run by John and Anne Dully, are also donating a trophy for the first runner back, expected to be at approximately noon.

“The marathon runners would really love to see our community come out on 30 August to cheer us on. We will be arriving back to Bro Leo Park from noon onwards, so come out and give us a shout,” said Brendan.

Among the list of charities benefiting from the run are; Tullow Day Care Centre, Ardattin NS, RSPCA, Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team, Cairdeas Centre Tullow, Darkness into Light, Tullow Men’s Shed, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Tullow Boys NS, Cheshire Home Tullow, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Resource Centre Tullow, Tullow Community School Parents’ Association, St Vincent de Paul, Make a Wish Foundation, in memory of Katie Kealy, Tullow Scouts, Tullow Parish, Tullow Boxing Club, Pieta House, St Columba’s NS, Tullow Twirlers, St Francis Farm, St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and the Alzheimers Society local branch.

“To anyone that has helped in any way, thank you so much for helping and caring,” said Brendan.

Any donations are greatly appreciated and can be made through the GoFundMe page, Brendan Dowling or any of the runners taking part.

Visit the Go Fund Me page @ https://gf.me/u/x7xgj2.