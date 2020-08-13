Locals demand action as teens party on pier in west Cork town

People in the town of Schull in West Cork have demanded action is taken to prevent gatherings of hundreds of young people at the local pier.

Up to 400 young people have been gathering for ‘Club Piero’ parties in Schull, with huge amounts of litter left behind after the late night parties.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O’Sullivan is among those who have spoken out about the ‘Club Piero’ parties.

In a Facebook post, he said: “I don’t want to be a party pooper but large, late-night gatherings at Schull Pier need to stop now. I’ve received reports of up to 400 people gathering on the pier late at night for “Club Piero” – partying into the early hours without masks and with no physical distancing.

“Under COVID guidelines this is not permitted. Those guidelines are important and protect everyone. It’s also affecting businesses near the pier, with much needed guests at venues being turned off by the noise created by the partying in this shared public space.”

The littering was not limited to the pier as the local Centra shared a picture of shrubs that had been planted by locals ripped out and strewn across the road.

The owners of the shop said: “Extremely disappointing and upsetting to come to work this morning to find weeks of hard work had been vandalised over night. All the new shrubs had been ripped out and scattered along with rocks and boulders all over the new Entrance.”

Local councillor Danny Collins described the parties as an “accident waiting to happen”, adding that the people of Schull are anxious and demanding action is taken.