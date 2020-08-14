Children with asthma need ‘extra protection’ to return to school

September is one of the riskiest times of the year for people with asthma, especially children. File photo

Children with asthma will require extra protection when returning to school this year due to Covid-19, the Asthma Society of Ireland has said.

The health charity has launched a back-to-school checklist as part of a campaign to support children with asthma during the pandemic.

The checklist, which is available to download from asthma.ie, helps children returning to education and their parents by providing them with the necessary information on staying safe in school when Covid-19 is ever present.

According to the society, September is one of the riskiest times of the year for people with asthma, especially children.

Doctors see a significant spike in hospital visits and admissions of children with asthma, as a result of what is known as the “September Asthma Peak”.

Emily Blennerhassett, interim chief executive of the Asthma Society, said: “Our services have experienced a high demand of calls relating to the reopening of schools. One in ten calls to our Asthma and COPD Adviceline are directly related to returning to school during COVID-19.

“Parents are concerned for their children with asthma, teachers with chronic respiratory conditions are worried about returning to the classroom, and young people themselves are anxious about how they are going to cope in a school environment with their condition.”

She added: “In light of COVID-19, asthma management is more important than ever before.

“Our Back2School checklist is a good place to start if you are worried about school, asthma management, and COVID-19.”