Dublin pedestrianisation trial extended with permission for street furniture

The trial pedestrianisation of parts of Dublin is being extended until the end of the month, Dublin City Council has announced.

The council also says that from next week, seven-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs will be granted at a number of locations.

The trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area will now continue until the end of August in response to the “extremely positive feedback” received by the council following its first three weekends.

Streets in the area will remain closed to traffic from 11am to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The locations are:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from the Brown Thomas carpark exit to Chatham Row

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street carpark

Dame Court from Exchequer street

The council has said it will grant seven-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs at a number of locations from next week, in order to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends.

The council says this is “to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area, and so enjoy the city centre.”

The council has said access to all carparks in the area will be maintained and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

It added that five disabled parking bays will be moved to alternative locations during the times of the trials, with three disabled parking bays on Drury Street and one on Dame Court being moved to Clarendon Street, and another on South Anne Street being moved to Molesworth Street.