New sole traders grant could be abused, according to trade union

The new €1,000 Covid grant for the self employed could be abused, according to the assistant general secretary of the Connect trade union.

Brian Nolan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he was cautious about the grant, which he welcomed, but he said there were people who paid tax as if they were self employed, but they were not.

Under the new Covid grant taxi drivers, plumbers and other self-employed workers can apply for the €1,000 grant to help them “get back on their feet” in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant will be aimed at those who do not pay commercial rates and therefore did not qualify for the Government’s previously announced restart grant scheme.

Mr Nolan said that “given the times we are in” any assistance was going to be welcomed, but he said there was the risk of abuse of such grants.This will be welcomed by genuine cases. I hope it gets into the hands of the right people.”

Earlier today it was announced that €12 million has been set aside for the Enterprise Support Grant.

To qualify, a business owner must have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after June 27th.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys explains how to apply for the grant.

“The funding is now available for people to make this application, it is a two page application.

“You go onto the Department of Social Protection website, you download the application form and send it to your local Intreo office.”

She also added that the grant will then be issued to the sole trader once the application is processed by Intreo.

You can apply for the Enterprise Support Grant if you met the criteria here

Apprenticeship programme

This comes after the government recently announced an apprenticeship incentive programme for businesses worth €3,000.

The scheme, which was launched by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris on Wednesday, is designed to increase the number of apprenticeships across the country and increase employment.

Mr Harris said the apprenticeships will “play a key part in Ireland’s recovery and our country’s future”.

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career changers and school leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves,” he added.