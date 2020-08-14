Ellen’s busy baking for a school bus!



Ellen Byrne

By Suzanne Pender

AN 11-YEAR-OLD Tullow girl is hoping her delicious bakes can make plenty of dough for a very special cause close to her heart.

Ellen Byrne from Shroughan Close, Tullow recently came up with a terrific idea called Bake for a bus, where all proceeds from her delicious baking will go towards the huge fundraising effort currently underway at St Laserian’s School, Carlow to purchase a new nine-seater specially adapted bus.

Daughter of Brendan and Anisa Byrne, Ellen and her brother JP are both pupils at St Laserian’s and know first-hand how wonderful their school is and just how important transport is for all its students.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Thrive Cafe, Tullow will sell some of Ellen’s baking for this very worthy cause.

“She loves baking and during lockdown really started into it,” explained Brendan. “She started her own YouTube channel recently and put up her baking there and then she decided to use her baking skills to fundraise for the school,” he adds.

From brown bread, to apple tarts, crumbles to jam tarts, the mouth-watering aromas coming for the Byrne kitchen never stop once Ellen’s around.

“I showed her the basics, but at this stage she knows better than me,” laughed Brendan. “Her nanny Byrne also loves to bake and it’s great to see them baking together,” he added.

Among Ellen’s first taste testers were the staff at Morrissey’s Pharmacy in Tullow, when, during lockdown, Ellen would very kindly drop in her bakes for busy staff to enjoy.

Now, confident in her skills, Ellen recently put out a call to local retailers willing to sell her little jam tarts, brown bread and even the occasional apple tart in aid of St Laserian’s.

“The response has been great. We’ve also set up an iDonate page for anyone who wants to support but can’t make it to Thrive tomorrow,” said Brendan.

Ellen’s biggest culinary inspiration is Neven Maguire and, judging by how quickly her baking is gobbled up, he’d better watch out!