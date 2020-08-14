Free programme for adults with long-term health conditions in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is offering a free, online group self-management programme for adults with long-term health conditions.

Called Living Well, it is to cater for adults 18 years and over and is suitable for people living with one or more long-term health conditions and/or caring for someone with a long-term health condition.

A long-term health condition is one which can be treated and managed but usually not cured. Examples of long-term health conditions include (but are not limited to): Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, heart conditions, stroke, multiple sclerosis (MS), arthritis, cancer, Crohn’s Disease, chronic pain and depression.

There is one workshop each week, for six weeks, that last for 2.5 hours. The workshops are delivered in a relaxed and friendly way, so that all participants can learn from each other. Two trained facilitators run the workshops each week.

Over the six weeks period, participants on the Living Well programme will develop skills such as goal setting, action planning and problem solving. Workshops also cover topics such as managing your medication, coping with difficult emotions, low mood and feelings of depression as well as communicating with family, friends and healthcare team.

For more information or to book a place on Living Well”, contact Ciara on 056 7784272 or 087 408 8325, e-mail [email protected]. More information is also available at www.hseie/LivingWell.