Highfield residents busy as bees to brighten up estate

By Suzanne Pender

ONE community who certainly haven’t rested on their laurels during the pandemic are the residents of Highfield estate, Carlow.

A wild flower area, a compost area, new planters and two beautiful benches for residents to sit on and admire all their hard work have all been put in place in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, Highfield residents invited local councillors to the estate to showcase the fruits of their labour and illustrate just how they put council funding to such good use.

“It was great to see the fantastic enhancement works with funds provided by Carlow Co Council carried out by the residents in Highfield Estate, Dublin Road today,” said mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne.

“Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, they carried out great biodiversity works in the estate and their hard work has really paid off. Well done to all involved and to all the residents’ associations around the county doing great work during these strange times,” he added.

Among the enhancements Highfield residents made were the replanting of a wild flower area to the front of the estate, which looks fantastic at the moment.

They also built eight brick beds around the pyracantha shrubs in the cul-de-sacs, placed planters in one of the cul-de-sacs and planted pollinating plants, created a compost area for leaf compost, painted a wall to cover recent graffiti and purchased two benches for the main green area for residents to relax.

Highfield Residents’ Association thanked the councillors for their generous donation allowing all these wonderful enhancements.