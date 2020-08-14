Hoteliers express ‘deep disappointment’ at Government support for Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Irish hoteliers have expressed their “deep disappointment” at the Government measures to support businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly that have been impacted by the local restrictions introduced last Friday.

Tim Fenn, chief executive of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), described the supports as wholly inadequate, saying that they do not go far enough to address the enormous financial impact that the closures have had on businesses and the reputational damage done to tourism in the three counties.

Short-term fixes

Mr Fenn said: “Public health continues to be the number one priority. However, this must go hand in hand with ensuring we have a viable economy after this crisis has passed. The lockdown of Laois, Kildare, and Offaly illustrates the immediate and catastrophic impact Government measures, introduced to protect society from Covid-19, have on Irish tourism and hospitality, which prior to the pandemic, employed 270,000 people.”

Mr Fenn said the supports were welcome but only “short-term” fixes.

“The supports announced so far, including those contained in the July stimulus, are all welcome but they only offer short-term fixes. What is required is an active, intensive and prolonged public policy support framework to steer the tourism and hospitality industry through the crisis. This is justified by the scale of the national and regional economic output and employment at stake.”

Earlier on today, the Government announced businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will be able to claim up to an additional €5,000 as part of the restart plus scheme, at a cost of between €3 and €4 million.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Government recognised the impact restrictions have had on the local area: “The inconvenience, the impact on their day-to-day life, and also the impact on businesses and the local economy, and today’s response is a recognition of that.

“It does provide a template and a starting point that can be used again in the event of further restrictions having to be imposed in different local areas.”

The latest IHF survey shows hotels and guesthouses throughout the country are reporting average occupancy levels of 47 per cent for August, 23 per cent for September and 18 per cent for October based on current bookings.

“This is nothing short of a disaster for our industry given that these include our peak months of the year, when we would normally expect occupancy levels to be at approximately 89% for August and September and 83% for October,” said Mr Fenn.