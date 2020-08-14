‘Imagine their spirits’ father of rescued woman recounts her 15 hours at sea

The father of one of the young women rescued after 15 hours stranded at sea on Thursday has told of the horrific night he and his family experienced when the two cousins were missing.

Johnny Glynn, father of Ellen (17), told Newstalk Breakfast that he had feared the worst by Thursday morning when the women had been missing almost 12 hours.

He said both are just happy to be alive after cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney drifted out to sea while paddleboarding on Wednesday night and were eventually found clinging to a lobster pot buoy by a local fisherman yesterday morning – 27 kilometres from where they had set off.

Ellen remained in hospital overnight while her cousin Sara was released on Thursday.

Mr Glynn recounted the frantic search he and his wife Deirdre had conducted on Wednesday night and Thursday morning along the Co Clare coastline across the bay from their Galway home.

Every minute they were going further and further out.

The young women usually went swimming or paddleboarding on Silver Strand beach, but it had been closed due to Covid-19 so they went to Furbo which they would not have known well, he said.

The two women left Furbo beach after 8pm on Wednesday evening but had failed to return to shore some hours later. His Deirdre wife called him later concerned that the girls had drifted out to sea.

By the time he arrived at Furbo beach it was dark and he could not see anything. His sister-in-law Helen (Sara’s mother) had called for help and he was concerned as “every minute they were going further and further out.”

Mr Glynn said he then called a friend who works with the ferry to Doolin, Donie Garrihy, who told him he could see on the satellite that there were boats already out in the search, but Mr Glynn wanted a helicopter involved.

Rough night

By 10.30pm a helicopter had joined the search. Mr Glynn and his wife stayed on the beach until 1am and then decided to drive around the coast to Co Clare to conduct a search on beaches there. “We thought it most likely that was the way they were heading because of winds.”

The couple arrived in Clare at 3.30am but it was 5am before first light and they searched beaches from Ballyvaughan to Kinvara. “It was a rough night, with heavy rain.”

Mr Glynn said he wanted to get as many people as possible out searching as he knew there was a narrow window of opportunity between first light and last light. “We were messaging people, asking them to get out searching.”

By 9.30am the couple returned to Galway to tell their three younger daughters that that Ellen was missing. “We had to be fairly honest.”

Mr Glynn admitted that at that stage he was not hopeful, “I just wanted to find them and I was just hoping that they were together.”

Good news

At lunch time they got the good news that Ellen and Sara had been found. After talking to Ellen he found that they had tied their paddleboards together “I don’t know how they did that.”

When they saw the Cliffs of Moher Sara and Ellen decided they had to head towards the Aran islands otherwise they would be pulled out into the Atlantic. “They had a target. Their aim was to get to the island. It was really tough, the waves were very high.

Mr Glynn said they had to deal with the frustration of coming close to being rescued on Wednesday night: “I said could you see the helicopters? She said they were only maybe 50 metres away from them the night before. They were screaming but no one in the helicopters could hear them.

The helicopters were hovering for a number of hours and they just got really unlucky. Imagine their spirits when they didn’t get picked up and they were there for the night?

“They were looking out for something to grab on to. They found the lobster pot and they clung on.

“When they saw the boat, Sara said this boat is coming for us. It was the Olivers and they picked them up.”

Mr Glynn said that when he saw the girls getting off the helicopter and in the hospital they were both wearing little hats which had been given to them by Patrick and Morgan Oliver.

“They were hungry and the Olivers gave them whatever food they had on board and flavoured water.”

Mr Glynn said he wanted to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue for their help.