Labour TD ‘concerned’ by plans for no social distancing on school buses

The Labour Party’s Education Spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says it is worrying that school buses will carry the same number of pupils as usual with no requirement for social distancing.

It come as the Department of Education announced that buses will operate as normal because they differ from public transport.

Children will have to sit in pre-assigned seats, next to the same child and those aged 13 and over will have to wear face masks.

Speaking about the decision, Deputy Ó Ríordáin said:

“I am very concerned by the way this announcement was made. Yet again we have a statement from the Department, this time in the form of a letter to parents with no ministerial follow up.

“There are a number of questions that Minister Foley needs to address. Is this now official Department of Education policy that school buses are exempt from social distancing requirements?

He said the logical solution would be to acquire more buses to facilitate social distancing. He also asked why the Minister of Education did not attempt to make to contact with Bus Éireann, the Department of Transport or the National Transport Authority about the matter.

Mr Ó Ríordáin also said there are other concerns that the Education Minister has failed to consider:

“She (Norma Foley) needs to outline how children with underlying conditions who avail of school transport will be accommodated because the letter sent from her Department effectively endorses putting them on packed school buses.”