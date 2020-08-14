Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose again on Friday evening.

At least one further case was recorded but the precise figure will only be known tomorrow due to how the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reports cases.

Of 67 new cases reported today, 18 were in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

The official number of cases of Covid-19 in Carlow is now 197, which takes into account six further cases announced yesterday.

The news comes on a day when the award winning Clasghanny House in Borris announced it would close temporarily following a positive case in a staff member.

Propietor Rob White highlighted a delay in contact tracing on KCLR earlier today.

Mt Leinster Rangers also ceased club activity as a club member was a close contact of a positive case.

In Hacketstown, Boland’s Bar postponed its reopening following a positive test locally while the Cúl Camp running in the area was concluded early. There are now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men / 32 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

On a positive note, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

To date, there has been 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.”

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.”

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups – wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.”