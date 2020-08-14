Man charged with elderly neighbour’s murder remanded in custody

Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, where 77-year-old Peter McDonald was fatally injured on July 25th

A 48-year-old man charged with murdering his elderly next door neighbour in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

At about 5:55am on July 25th, gardai responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Peter McDonald, 77, was fatally injured following an altercation where he received a number of apparent stab The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Patrick McDonagh, of Whitechapel Road, was arrested following a stand-off with gardai at his house. He was later charged with murder and was remanded in custody on July 27th last.

He faced his third hearing on Friday when he appeared by video-link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

At his first court hearing, on July 27th, Detective Garda Sean Burke said when he was arrested for the offence of murder contrary to common law, “Patrick McDonagh made no comment after caution.”

He made no reply when the charge was put to him and was handed a copy of his charge sheet.

His solicitor had said her client, who was on a disability benefit, had psychiatric difficulties and an order was made for an appropriate assessment and medical treatment.