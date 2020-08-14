Music and pictures combine for Carlow photo exhibition with a difference

CARLOW Photographic Society (CPS) has embraced a new style of exhibition.

Members were delighted to have collaborated with local music composer Elaine Nolan, creating their ‘Inner Exposure’ exhibition. This project was originally scheduled as part of the society’s annual ‘Exposure’ exhibition to be held in June during the Carlow Arts Festival. However, in light of recent events, it had to be postponed for now.

But Elaine and CPS didn’t let that dampen their spirits and they continued to work behind the scenes via online correspondence, merging these two art forms into one. As the months went on, they decided to proceed with showcasing these beautiful works of art by hosting a virtual exhibition.

Combining photography with individually composed pieces of music has turned into a creative audio/visual exhibit of work, with Elaine composing musical soundscapes for each member and their images. It evokes a different emotion for the viewer listening to an array of sounds created to complement genres of photography being showcased daily, from easy-listening classical style to very dramatic energy-charged music depending on the images before you.

Elaine Nolan is a multi-dimensional artist who is a classically-trained musician and singer, as well as an award-winning author. She was a prima cellist with the Celbridge Concert Orchestra and had appeared with the Carlow Youth Orchestra and the Kildare County Orchestra. She is also a pianist and plays classical guitar. She sang as a soprano and tenor with Carlow Choral Society, the Wexford Festival Singers and the Celtic Philharmonic Choir, to name but a few.

Some members of the photographic society were open to Elaine being experimental with their images and having trained as a sound bowl healer allowed Elaine to compose in freestyle for some of the videos compiled. One very fitting segment comprises images by Marie Doyle from her travels to Bhutan, with Elaine capturing the essence of that country through these freestyle sound techniques.

CPS also has a window display of images on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow and would like to thank Michael Brennan Construction for this wonderful opportunity. You can view the exhibits on the CPS Facebook and Instagram platforms as well as on www.carlowphoto.ie. People can see more of Elaine’s work at www.elainenolan.net.

Carlow Photographic Society would also like to thank the Carlow Arts Office at Carlow County Council for its continued support, as well as Carlow Tourism.