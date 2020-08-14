Penneys plan to redevelop its Carlow store hits the buffers

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Penneys premises on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

PENNEYS proposal for its Kennedy Avenue property has stalled following a planning appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Last month, the brand’s owner Primark received the green light from Carlow County Council to redevelop its Carlow town property. The development would see the refurbishment of the existing store, including retail, staff area, stock room, external area and a replacement roof. The store would be around 3,900 square metres in size and would see Penneys relocate to the site from its temporary home in Carlow Shopping Centre.

However, appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by two individuals, Thomas Nolan and Patrick Murphy.

The exact nature of the appeals is unclear, but Mr Nolan and Mr Murphy had previously lodged separate submissions to Carlow County Council when it was assessing the application.

Mr Murphy from Leighlin Road, Carlow believes that permission should not be granted, as it would result in Penneys moving away from the “main retail area in the town”. It would “take footfall away from Tullow Street, Barrack Street and Carlow Shopping Centre”, having a detrimental impact on retailing in Carlow.

Fenagh’s Thomas Nolan believed additional detail was required and he posed a number of questions. These include queries relating to the proposed entrance to the site, removal of materials containing asbestos and flood risks arising from the development.

The case is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála in December.

 

 

Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

