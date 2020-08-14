Person under 40 dies with Covid-19 as 74 new cases confirmed in North

A person aged under 40 has died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health has confirmed.

It was the first death to be confirmed by the Department for four days and brings the toll to 558, with the vast majority of fatalities among the older population.

An additional 74 people have tested positive for the virus in the North, with the total number of confirmed cases at 6,299.

One Covid-19 patient is being ventilated in intensive care in hospital in the region, while a total of eight hospital beds are occupied by people with the disease, the Department of Health update said.

Three outbreaks of the illness in care homes have been recorded and five are suspected.

Fatalities

Four coronavirus-linked deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis, unrelated figures showed.

The fatalities in the period August 1st to 7th took the total recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 859.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the daily figures released by the department, which focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its statistics using death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred. The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

This month Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said some people had stopped following basic guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with the daily average of new diagnoses increasing since last month.

Mr Swann has expressed concern about complacency as many lockdown measures are eased.