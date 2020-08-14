Tipperary mushroom plant shuts with Covid-19 cases

A Tipperary mushroom plant has suspended operations after a member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self-isolation.

In a statement this evening, Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd says subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive tests.

Following testing, 11 workers at the plant near Cashel have tested positive from around 20 tests, according to the Irish Times.

It is understood that the HSE is set to implement a wider testing programme of workers at the facility due to the high percentage of positives, although the overall number of cases is relatively low.

In a statement, the plant said: “Operations are being suspended after a member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self isolation. Subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive cases.”

As a business we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point.

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff. We will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure. Essential maintenance will continue at the facility.”

“The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.”

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said there were 150 people working at the plant, describing the development as “worrying”.