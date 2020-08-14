Tributes paid to woman (32) who died of Covid-19 in Co Antrim

Andreea Maftei was originally from Romania and lived in Co Antrim. Photo: Mircea Serban/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a 32-year-old woman who died after contracting Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Andreea Maftei was originally from Romania and lived and worked in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Her father, Mircea Serban, who lives in Romania, confirmed his daughter had died earlier this week.

A translation of his Facebook post said she was “among the angels, killed by this unfortunate virus that killed hundreds of thousands of people”.

“At only 32 years old, she left us far from the country, in Ireland, on a hospital bed in Ballymena,” he said.

Cafe Nobel, the cafe where Ms Maftei worked, said its staff were “astounded” and “heartbroken”.

It said in a Facebook post: “Andrea worked with us for twelve fantastic years, not only was she a trusted employee but a very loyal friend.”

The cafe said environmental health, the Public Health Agency and contact tracing bodies had concluded that the illness was contracted through a community-based outbreak and not through its food premises.

It added: “Unfortunately, Andrea has been taken from us under horrendous circumstances.”

Ms Maftei’s death was the first to be confirmed in the North for four days and brings the toll to 558, with the vast majority of fatalities among the older population.

An additional 74 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, with the total number of confirmed cases at 6,299.