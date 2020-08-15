Carlow Covid figure reaches 200

The official number of Carlow cases rose by three this evening to 200 cumulative cases.

It was also announced today that the Carlow figure will rise again tomorrow by at least one. The precise is not known due to how the department of health publish figures.

Of the cases notified today;

103 are men / 96 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

25 cases have been identified as community transmission

56 in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

There have been 19 new cases in the past seven days in Carlow and 21 in total for the month of August.

It is a disheartening figure. There were just four new cases in the month July. Carlow has one of the highest rates of new cases per 100,000 of population over the past week.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There a total of 27,191 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. Covid-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”