Deaths in Co Carlow

Patricia (Patty) McCabe

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) McCabe (née Brophy) of Bridge Street, Tullow on Friday 14 August.

Patty died peacefully at her residence in the presence of her loving children Mary and Eoin, her daughter-in-law Claire and her adored grandson, Josh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, sisters and brothers. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Patty will depart from her residence on the Bunclody Road, Tullow, on Sunday evening at 6.45 pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary. People are welcome to line the route while adhering to social distancing. Patty’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11 am, confined to family and close friends, and followed by private cremation.