Deputy Murnane O’Connor takes on global role

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has this week been appointed Parliamentary Ambassador for Ireland to the global network of female politicians called Women Political Leaders (WPL).

WPL strives to demonstrate the impact of more women in political leadership for the global better and welcomes membership from women in political office from all over the globe, including ministers and members of parliaments.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor was selected for the role as Irish Ambassador to WPL this week by ceann comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil.

“It is a huge honour and I want to thank the ceann comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil for appointing me to the role,” deputy Murnane O’Connor told The Nationalist.

WPL believes that progress happens by convening women political leaders, who have the drive and the influence to create positive change. WPL ambassadors are officially appointed by the relevant political leadership entity of their respective country to act as the representative of the country in the achievement of WPL’s mission.

“It’s such an honour to be an ambassador for women in Ireland and to use my voice to influence women to take up leadership roles and into politics. I’m delighted with the appointment,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“At the moment, of the 160 TDs in our Dáil, there are just 36 women. We need to encourage more women into politics and support that … we can make that change,” she added.

WPL is an independent, international, post-partisan and not-for-profit foundation based in Reykjavik, Iceland. Although the membership can’t currently come together due to Covid-19 restrictions, deputy Murnane O’Connor expects Zoom meetings to begin in September.