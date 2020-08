Residents in the area have been told to close their doors and windows. Image: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Three crews from Dublin Fire Brigade are tackling a wildfire in Killiney in Dublin.

Footage on social media shows a large cloud of smoke rising over the hill.

Locals have been advised to avoid the area and keep windows or doors closed.

This comes after Dublin Fire Brigade were called to Killiney Golf Course to extinguish a wildfire there yesterday.